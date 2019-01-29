Your browser is out-of-date.

Geraldine Oliva Interior Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Reviews
Projects

    Freelance interior designer based in Makati, Philippines, who aspires to bring comfort, practicality and simple, understated elegance to homes around Manila.

    I believe that behind every great design is a unique story. So let's discover yours, and see how we can make your dream space into a living reality.  

    email: geraldineoliva@yahoo.com

    mobile: +639178343313


    Services
    • interior design visualization
    • project management
    • sourcing and purchasing
    • furniture selection
    Service areas
    • Makati
    • Makati City
    • Metro Manila
    • Philippines
    Address
    Paraiso street
    1221 Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9178343313 www.houzz.com/pro/geraldine-oliva

    Reviews

    Colin Robertson
    A little history first:- Before Geraldine, I had engaged a contractor to renovate my entire apartment including installing a new kitchen and bathroom. The contractor as far as I was concerned was a reckless and incompetent person.  After finally seeing the disastrous work, I needed to have my apartment completely redone and so I engaged Geraldine to help with the design and management of my property. I can testify and confirm that she is by far one of the best people I have had the pleasure to work with. She had transformed my apartment into a place that I feel very comfortable to come back home to. She's very dedicated and hardworking with a good image of how one's place should look and feel like, but taking into account your ideas too. You can't go wrong in choosing her to design and manage your project. Colin Robertson Nobel Plaza Salcedo Village
    about 23 hours ago
    Project date: September 2019
    Popoy Roderos
    She transformed our old, outdated condo unit to a super pretty, cozy yet functional home. We loved working with Ge as she has great style and was able to incorporate our family's needs and our own style into her design. She is a problem solver and works well under pressure. Now that the renovations are done, we feel a bit of separation anxiety coz we miss talking with her everyday. We will definitely recommend her to friends who want a job well done with their own projects!
    3 days ago
    Project date: March 2021
    Alan Tan
    I only saw Ms Oliva's profile here in houzz. I was looking for an interior designer who can help me design my dream condo unit. After reviewing all possible candidates, I finally decided to contact her because I was really impressed with her previous projects. She's very professional, keen to details and super passionate with her work. We completed the project as scheduled and also within my budget. I also suggest that you hire her highly recommended contractor Baivi Builders to deliver the best results. I'm so lucky to have her design my unit while her professional fee is still affordable. Maybe in the next 10 years, I cannot afford her anymore because I'm sure that she will become one of the best interior designers in the country. Well, If you're hesitant to get her services because you don't know her personally, then "the only way to know if you can trust her is to trust her first." That's what I did and I have no regrets. Thank you Ms. Ge!
    4 days ago
    Project date: November 2019
