Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LDN Build
Home Builders in London
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • House renovation, house extension, LDN Build LDN Build Modern home
    House renovation, house extension, LDN Build LDN Build Modern style bedroom
    House renovation, house extension, LDN Build LDN Build Modern bathroom
    +8
    House renovation, house extension

    LDN BUILD House Renovation London
    has completed countless renovations and home improvements in London. Our focus and determination are both solely centred around you, the client. Your satisfaction is what makes us tick, and is the driving force that helps us to create and renovate the most stunning spaces. With your vision and our expertise, you can be sure that your home renovation will capture your heart. If you are looking for home improvements in Fulham, Battersea, Clapham, Wandsworth, Chelsea and surrounding areas, then LDN BUILD is your premier choice. Not only do we cover full house renovations, house extensions and loft conversions, basement conversion but we also fit in brand new kitchens and bathrooms. We are also able to take on smaller scale projects such as painting & decorating, tiling or plastering.

    The Leading Design & Build Company in London
    ‘Design & Build’ is a fresh concept offered to both home owners and businesses. LDN Build's Design & Build service incorporates a project’s planning and design stage, all matters relating to obtaining planning permission and adhering to Building Regulations, and also the management of all the important structural and construction issues.

    We have a comprehensive team of architectural designers, party wall specialists, structural engineers, surveyors, project managers and, of course, a team of fine builders. All are committed to fulfilling your vision, at a price you can afford.

    Services
    • house renovation
    • lof conversions
    • home improvements
    • house renovaitons
    • house extensions
    • kitchen extensions
    • basement conversions
    • design and build
    • architectural design
    • Show all 9 services
    Service areas
    • London
    • Fulham
    • Clapham
    • Wimbledon
    • Kensington
    • Chelsea
    • Balham
    • Wandsworth
    • Battersea
    • Pimlico
    • Show all 10 service areas
    Address
    Flat 12, Melton Court, South Kensington
    SW7 3JQ London
    United Kingdom
    +44-7542393906 www.ldnbuild.co.uk
    Legal disclosure

    Design and build construction company in London

    Reviews

    JULIA PAYNTON
    over 1 year ago
    Elizabeth Wilkins
    LDN Build have delivered a fantastic service from the beginning to end. I was recommended LDN Build through a neighbour and was not disappointed. The builders have done a fantastic job with our kitchen extension and full house renovation. The attention to detail from all the tradesman has been exceptional. All of the workers have been polite, punctual and tidy throughout the project. The customer service has also been high standard. I have always been encouraged to provide feedback on the work and the company have always responded positively. I will be using LDN Build again !
    over 3 years ago
    Shakhnoza Djuraeva
    We have employed the services of Abdul and his great team for many years and across many projects: Complete refurbishment, internal renovations, external decorating and garden design and build. All of the above have been delivered with the utmost professionalism. And to exacting standards. LDN Build come highly recommended both for their ability to deliver a high end product as well as a great team of trades people. All of whom are highly skilled and knowledgeable. They are also (according to my neighbours) very polite and always have a smile.
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element