LDN BUILD House Renovation London

has completed countless renovations and home improvements in London. Our focus and determination are both solely centred around you, the client. Your satisfaction is what makes us tick, and is the driving force that helps us to create and renovate the most stunning spaces. With your vision and our expertise, you can be sure that your home renovation will capture your heart. If you are looking for home improvements in Fulham, Battersea, Clapham, Wandsworth, Chelsea and surrounding areas, then LDN BUILD is your premier choice. Not only do we cover full house renovations, house extensions and loft conversions, basement conversion but we also fit in brand new kitchens and bathrooms. We are also able to take on smaller scale projects such as painting & decorating, tiling or plastering.

The Leading Design & Build Company in London

‘Design & Build’ is a fresh concept offered to both home owners and businesses. LDN Build's Design & Build service incorporates a project’s planning and design stage, all matters relating to obtaining planning permission and adhering to Building Regulations, and also the management of all the important structural and construction issues.

We have a comprehensive team of architectural designers, party wall specialists, structural engineers, surveyors, project managers and, of course, a team of fine builders. All are committed to fulfilling your vision, at a price you can afford.