The Atrium team is made up of architects and real estate consultants with experience in different areas (such as licensing, urban areas of illegal genesis, land subdivisions and urban redevelopments, legalization of illegal works, new buildings and real estate development of small works like single-family houses, and larger works, such as collective housing, commerce, services and urbanization). Together with its partners and external collaborators (surveyors, lawyers, engineers, designers, contractors, real estate brokers and investors) we are able to provide you with the best investment opportunities and to provide you with the best service in the area of municipal licensing of architectural projects and installation of establishments, as well as in the area of construction and management of processes.

We turn ideas into projects and dreams into reality. Together, we find your property, install your business, we design, promote, build and sell. Business thinking about you.