Foshan Fuaosi Technology Co., Ltd
Doors in Foshan
    Foshan Fuaosi Technology Co., Ltd is the largest manufaturer for aluminum windows and doors in China.

    200,000 ㎡ manufacturing facilities, 17 years experience, hundreds of patents, ISO certificated, one hour reach Guangzhou port, this is how we keep good quality and competitive prices for global valued customers.

    Our core strength is making safety, energy-efficient and eco-friendly windows and doors which could be comparable to Australian brands. We have anti-sway, anti-fall off, anti-step out, anti-finger pinch and many other patents for our products. Our main products cover a wind range of aluminum sliding doors, casement doors, sliding windows, awning windows, casement windows, tilt-turn windows, sunroom and many others.

    We custom products in your mind.

    Services
    • custom
    • fabricate aluminum windows
    • doors and sunroom
    Service areas
    • any customer from any area
    • Foshan
    Address
    528137 Foshan
    China
    +86-18676573939 www.fuaosiwindow.com
