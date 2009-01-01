ARQ ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN & CONSULTANCY was established & formalized by Architect Miguel Paulo A. Quiambao & Her Spouse Architect Charmaine Janelle S. Quiambao in 2014 with a commitment of delivering excellent design that will satisfy clients needs. our company continue to seek and provide cost effective and innovative design & technology that is timely and may contribute to enhance of our lives. we are steadfast in creating designs that is fit for every clients needs and making sure that their investment would be worth while.

Committed to deliver high quality projects and innovative design solutions

"ARCHITECTURE IS WHAT WE DO"