Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Architects in Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines
Reviews (5)
    • 27.12 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Scandinavian style bedroom
    27.12 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Scandinavian style bedroom
    27.12 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Study/office
    +3
    27.12 Residence
    32.23 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Minimalist dining room
    32.23 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Living room
    32.23 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Minimalist style bathroom
    +3
    32.23 Residence
    Pamana House, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Modern home
    Pamana House, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Modern home
    Pamana House
    Slice House, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Single family home
    Slice House, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Minimalist dining room
    Slice House, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
    +5
    Slice House
    Laced PH, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Laced PH, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Laced PH, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +9
    Laced PH
    Distinqt Lifestyle Store, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Distinqt Lifestyle Store, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Commercial spaces
    Distinqt Lifestyle Store, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Commercial spaces
    +3
    Distinqt Lifestyle Store

    Pluszerotwo is an architectural design studio based in Makati City, Philippines with projects dealing in residential, commercial and hospitality design.

    At Pluszerotwo, we believe that architecture should be collaborative, sensitive and progressive.

    We aim to be collaborative with all involved in design and construction, sensitive to design opportunities as well as constraints, and lastly progressive; be an advocate of forward thinking and experimental ideas.

    Services
    Architecture Design and Construction
    Service areas
    • Metro Manila and Outlying Provinces
    • Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Address
    Chino Roces Ave.
    1231 Makati, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9177201051 www.pluszerotwo.co/home

    Reviews

    Jose Alejandro Blanco
    over 1 year ago
    Jiro Coronado
    over 1 year ago
    Andrea Locsin
    Exceptional output and service!
    over 1 year ago
    Show all 5 reviews
