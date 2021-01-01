I am Michael C. Rojas, a Registered & Licensed ARCHITECT, running a SMALL architectural studio, that can give you BIG results...I always emphasizing a modern straightforward approach in my designs. For those who are in need of a designer & builder for your dream homes or business establishments...or utilizing your small lots into bigger spaces...Let's do it in a very professional way & within your budget...

Why you should hire an architect?

There's a lot of advantages why you should hire an architect. If you want a job done right or a facility you can live & grow with, hire an architect. Your house or building is a lifetime investment, so it should be designed & build by a professional. Architects helps you to determine your true needs & prioritize your wants. Architects translates your ideas into plans. And lastly, Architects have professional liability for their work. Contact me for any designs, project proposals, queries, or to learn more about my services.

Thank You Very Much!