Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
WBR Construction
General Contractors in Cagayan De Oro
Overview 0Projects (0) 1Ideabooks (1)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • WBR Construction
    WBR Construction
    WBR Construction
    +1
    Click to complete

    Since opening our doors, we’ve been committed to providing service of the highest quality, paying particular attention to working efficiently while keeping the lines of communication with our clients clear and concise.Our mission at WBR Construction is simple: to provide high-quality services in a timely manner. Our team caters to each project’s specific needs to ensure excellence. We hope you’ll find what you’re looking for. For more information or general inquiries, feel free to get in touch today.

    📌CONTACT No.: 0917-158-8650 / (088)📌SEND Email: wbr.const@gmail.com📌LIKE Facebook Page: WBR Constructionhttps://www.facebook.com/wbr.const/📌ADD Facebook Account: Wbr Const https://www.facebook.com/willie.const📌VISIT Website: wbr.const.wixsite.com

    Services
    • General Engineering/Building
    • Architectural design
    • Plumbing design
    • Design and Build
    • Construction
    • Renovation and/or Extension
    • Interior Fit-out (i.e. tile setting and kitchen modular cabinets and etc.)
    • Estimates and Quantity Take-off
    • Bid Docs Preparation
    • Kitchen Modular Cabinets
    • Design & Build Fence and Gate
    • Show all 11 services
    Service areas
    Philippines, Mindanao, and Cagayan de Oro
    Address
    Divisioria
    9000 Cagayan De Oro
    Philippines
    +63-9171588650 wbrconst.wixsite.com
      Add SEO element