WGA ARCHITECTS
Architects in Quezon City
    WGA ARCHITECTS & PARTNERS is a Design-Build Company that caters to Residential, interior projects, High Rise cindominium & Hotel projects, Mall and almost all kinds of buildings. We also do physical  & master planning..

    Services
    Design & Construction
    Service areas
    • Metro Manila
    • Grater Luzon Area
    • & entire Philippine Archipelago
    • Quezon City
    Company awards
    AWARDED green building architecture in 2010. By business world.
    Address
    2005 Timog Ave,
    1410 Quezon City
    Philippines
    +63-9277029375 www.wgarchitectsph.wix.com/wgassocph
    Legal disclosure

    contacts:

    Email address: wgassocph@gmail.com

    Mobile: +639277029375

                 +639198153957

