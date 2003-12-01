Cham-Candelaria, Inc. was conceived 1997 and begun under the leadership of Architect Victor G. Cham, Jr. whose wealth of knowledge and experience from Hong Kong's prestigious design firms, John Tang & Associates & CP Designs LTD, was enough to offer innovative concepts for both Architectural and Interior Design Services.

In a span of 7 years with the opportunities and blessings received by the office, a rebirth of CCI happened December 1, 2003 producing a "Husband and Wife Team" of Architects Victor and Cathy Cham. With Cathy's experience of 15 years in Design and Construction from McDonald's Philippines, the service expanded with Project Management which complements the Design visions of Victor.

Together, the couple and their new breed of young designers, CCI faces the challenge of delivering the best in design and quality of execution of projects, with a commitment to meet the clients’ budget and time frame.