Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
Architects in Baler
Overview 13Projects (13) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Two Storey Residential, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Two Storey Residential, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Two Storey Residential, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    +3
    Two Storey Residential
    Cabin, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Cabin, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Cabin, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    +4
    Cabin
    Residential House, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Residential House, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Residential House, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Residential House
    Villa Design, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Villa Design, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Villa Design, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    +15
    Villa Design
    Female Dormitory Building, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Study/office Wood-Plastic Composite Wood effect
    Female Dormitory Building, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Study/office Wood Wood effect
    Female Dormitory Building, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    +4
    Female Dormitory Building
    Teacher's Education Building, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood Wood effect
    Teacher's Education Building, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    Teacher's Education Building, Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy
    +4
    Teacher's Education Building
    Show all 13 projects

    We offer Architectural Design Services that will guide you for any building type you need. Residential,Commercial, Institutional, and Mix Use. We will adapt the Architectural Style you prefer, whether it's Modern, Tropical, Minimalist, or anything you prefer.

    Services
    Architectural Design Services
    Service areas
    • Anywhere around the globe
    • Baler
    Address
    047 Bitong Street
    3200 Baler
    Philippines
    +63-9991509269 www.instagram.com/sadc_architect
    Legal disclosure

    Sindac Architectural Design and Consultancy

      Add SEO element