BOOGI is a provider of innovative solutions for furniture and furnishing requirements, for corporate and residential projects. Our suppliers are reputable manufacturers primarily from Europe with brands, which are among the best and most respected in the international furniture market. Our product line consists of an extensive collection of furniture for offices, schools, public spaces, institutions, training centers, libraries, resorts, as well as residential projects.
- Services
- Furniture supply
- Service areas
- offices
- schools
- public spaces
- institutions
- training centers
- libraries
- resorts
- private residences
- Makati City
- Show all 9 service areas
- Address
-
830 A. Arnaiz Ave. (ex-Pasay Road), San Lorenzo Village
1223 Makati City
Philippines
+63-27208624 www.produxx.com.ph