Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Produxx Design and Trading Corporation
Furniture & Accessories in Makati City
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium

    • BOOGI is a provider of innovative solutions for furniture and furnishing requirements, for corporate and residential projects. Our suppliers are reputable manufacturers primarily from Europe with brands, which are among the best and most respected in the international furniture market. Our product line consists of an extensive collection of furniture for offices, schools, public spaces, institutions, training centers, libraries, resorts, as well as residential projects.

    Services
    Furniture supply
    Service areas
    • offices
    • schools
    • public spaces
    • institutions
    • training centers
    • libraries
    • resorts
    • private residences
    • Makati City
    • Show all 9 service areas
    Address
    830 A. Arnaiz Ave. (ex-Pasay Road), San Lorenzo Village
    1223 Makati City
    Philippines
    +63-27208624 www.produxx.com.ph
      Add SEO element