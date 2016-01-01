The architecture of Lá Architeqtura Diseño + Construcción is tailored to suit its client's needs and requirements without sacrificing the basic fundamental rules of Vitruvius on firmitas, utilitas and venustas (function, structure and beauty).

Intensely sensitive to context, the practice is obsessive about plan form, proportions, light, and the use of materials. Every detail is thought through, resulting in buildings that are wholly bespoke, spaces that are very functional and user friendly and details that captivate the human eye.

A very fresh architectural firm that has taken on at least 20 projects since its' inception in 2016, Lá Architeqtura has developed a reputation for providing exceptional personal service which is client- centric.

The company's main mission is to provide a very tailored and personal approach on design and construction which would be economically beneficial to the client.