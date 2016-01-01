Your browser is out-of-date.

Lá Architeqtura Diseño + Construcción
Architects in Las Piñas
    The architecture of Lá Architeqtura Diseño + Construcción is tailored to suit its client's needs and requirements without sacrificing the basic fundamental rules of Vitruvius on firmitas, utilitas and venustas (function, structure and beauty). 

     

    Intensely sensitive to context, the practice is obsessive about plan form, proportions, light, and the use of materials. Every detail is thought through, resulting in buildings that are wholly bespoke, spaces that are very functional and user friendly and details that captivate the human eye.

    A very fresh architectural firm that has taken on at least 20 projects since its' inception in 2016, Lá Architeqtura has developed a reputation for providing exceptional personal service which is client- centric. 

    The company's main mission is to provide a very tailored and personal approach on design and construction which would be economically beneficial to the client.

    Services
    • Feasibility Report
    • Cost Analysis
    • Value Management
    • Land Use Studies
    • Site Selection and Analysis
    • Design Brief Preparation & Code review
    • Schematic Design Studies
    • Architectural Programming
    • Promotional Services
    • Blueprints for Building Permit Application
    • Cost Management
    • Project Management
    • Construction Management
    • Supervision
    Service areas
    Philippines and Las Piñas
    Company awards
    2014 Build Forward Home Design Category on Disaster Resilient Homes
    Address
    17 Vatican City Drive
    1740 Las Piñas
    Philippines
    +63-5053063
