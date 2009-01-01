“Modular Kitchens – Term used for the modern way of making kitchens consisting of modules of cabinets called carcass made by different / diverse materials such as different types of woods, stainless steels, aluminum etc. that may include different accessories that makes spaces optimal in a kitchen.”

Started as freelancers for contracting modular kitchens and cabinets since 2009, they were able to come up with solutions for every client on their kitchen and cabinet concerns. Taking every experience to account, every product encountered are tested and every design solution considered. As projects go through, finishing freelance projects after another (General Construction and Modular Kitchen and Cabinets) the founders, An Engineer and an Interior Designer, established the company that loomed to be Stak. For everything you need in construction stacks and every module for every cabinet of every kitchen stacks, they decided to name the company “stak”.

Stak Modern Kitchens is established in 2017 in Marikina, Metro Manila in the Philippines. We are in the business of making Modular Kitchens, Closets, Dressers, Entertainment Cabinets and Vanities – Standardized and Customized. Making sure our products and services must be delivered at a high quality, we provide our clients top tier teams in full coordination.

Our Sales team, provides all the details needed for the design and materials that our clients have to know before making decisions, responding to every client’s queries before, during and after the product has been installed, maintaining relationship even after every project.

Our Design team tailor fits the design for our clients while maintaining aesthetic and function, assuring the best ergonomic properties for the kitchen as well as cabinets, studying even the smallest of detail.

Our Installation team ensures installing the product in the highest quality possible.

Our Suppliers are top of mind in the industry, providing products that maintain high quality control and good warranty deals for the client to experience assurance for the quality and durability of the hardware installed.

All our efforts to bring reason to make affordability and luxury to a product of quality.