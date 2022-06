CAD SERVICES

LIST OF SERVICES OFFERS AND PRICE

-ARCHITECTURAL DESIGN (PLANS, PROPOSAL, 3D VISUALIZATION, RENDER)

-ARCHITECTURAL PLANS

-STRUCTURAL PLANS

-ELECTRICAL PLANS

-SANITARY/PLUMBING PLANS -ALL PLANS ARE 20X30 PAPER SIZE AND A4 SIZE

-PACKAGE INCLUDE REVISIONS AS PER CLIENT REQUEST

-AS-BUILT PLANS -ARCHITECTURAL PLANS -STRUCTURAL PLANS -ELECTRICAL PLANS -SANITARY/PLUMBING PLANS -PRICE IS PER SHEET RULES

-SHOP DRAWINGS AND DETAILINGS -CUTTING LIST -SHOP DRAWINGS -BAY SECTIONING -DETAILS ETC.. -PRICE IS PER SHEET RULES

-OTHER SERVICES: -PDF ENCODE TO CAD PLAN

WE DO MEET UPS FOR DISCUSSING THE CLIENT PROJECTS

FOR INQUIRIES:

MESSAGE US THRU MESSENGER orContact us @ +639352285265

OR EMAIL US @ dennis_gomez10@yahoo.com