ACTA Builders
Architects in Metro Manila
    ACTA Builders Design and Build is committed to the development of distinctive, innovative and well-designed spaces. Our firm is an inventive problem-solving architectural practice that provides a wide range of services to accommodate various project types. We connect Architecture with Landscape, having Sustainable Architecture at our outmost reflection.

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Design
    • Landscape Design and Construction
    Service areas
    Metro Manila and Entire Luzon
    Address
    1300 Metro Manila
    Philippines
    +63-9165074727
