Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Vontrex Engineering Services
Engineering offices in Biñan
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    We have provided our clients quality and innovative services in architectural, interior design, mechanical, fire protection, sanitary/plumbing, and electrical design.

    We also provide project management and construction of these designs giving our clients full package of our staff's expertise in their respective field in terms of its design and construction.

    Services
    • Design
    • project management and construction
    Service areas
    Metro Manila and Biñan
    Address
    4536 dimaranan subd. Dela paz
    4024 Biñan
    Philippines
    +63-9288984199
      Add SEO element