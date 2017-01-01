our story

Started as partnership-collaboration of young architecture graduates from Bulacan State University, solely catering only drafting services from licensed Architects, Engineers, Contractors and other Design Professionals. After completing apprenticeship years, and earning their licensed to practice Architecture, the partnership-collaboration was continuously involved in various projects, from small residential buildings to multi-storey mixed-use building and by 2016, CB.Arch Design Solutions was formally established.

CB.Arch Design Solutions is a collaboration of young and dynamic design professionals, driven by their passion and love for architecture and design; handling wide variety of projects from economical to high-end buildings, ranging from residential, commercial, mixed-use buildings, hotels and inns, interior designs, resort developments plans, events place, and other building types.

As the firm grows, its services expands, from solely Drafting Services to Design Consultancy, and now, a design and build firm, catering residential projects, mixed-use buildings (commercial-office-residential), interior and exterior renovations, and other building types our clients require.

The firm's Drafting Services expands from 2D CAD Drawings to 3D exterior and interior Modelling and Rendering of of all building types, catering both local and abroad clients.





our goal



"Our primary goal is to deliver highest quality of design and innovative solutions."

our projects



Home Design

We provide Filipino Households quality home design consultancy, or design and build set-up, from humble family homes to high-end luxurious villas and vacation homes. Fundamental part of our design development for homes is to consider what the client wants, and what he needs. As their Architects, we help them understand their capabilities and limitations on realizing their dream homes.

Our Design Concept and Styles for homes greatly depends on the requirements of the clients, and how they foresee their dream homes. Likewise, our job is to help them see and understand the possibilities of how a well-designed homes can affect their family life.

"We believe, that a well-designed home, is a non-stop collaboration and mutual understanding of Clients and and their Architect."





our services



1. Architectural & Engineering Design Consultancy Services

- Architectural Design & Planning

- Engineering Design and Coordination (Structural, Electrical, Plumbing, Mechanical)

- Site Planning & Development

- Construction Supervision

- Architectural Interior Design and Renovation

2. Design and Build Services

- House Construction and Renovation

- Commercial and Office Buildings

- Apartment Buildings

- Town houses

- Interior Renovation and Fit-out

3. Technical Services

a. 2D CAD Drafting Services & Colored Presentations

From scanned sketches, pdf files, images, as built drawings and blueprints/ white prints to workable cad drawings of exterior and interior details.

Software/s: AutoCad by Autodesk – technical 2D drawings

Photoshop – colored 2D drawing2.

b. 3D Modelling, Rendering and Walk-through Presentations (Exterior and Interior)

From 2D drawings to 3D Realistic and HighQuality Renders of exterior and interiors.

Software/s: 3D Modelling - Autocad by Autodesk - Sketchup by Trimble 3D

Rendering - Vray for SketchUp - Vray for 3ds Max 3D

Walk-through Presentations - Lumion 8

We design to deliver what is needed, what is right, and what is good for the people and its environment.