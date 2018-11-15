Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ezpaze design+build
Architects in San Fernando
Overview 12Projects (12) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Living room
    STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Minimalist bedroom
    STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Minimalist house
    +30
    STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT
    SANTIAGO'S RESIDENCE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Bungalows
    SANTIAGO'S RESIDENCE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Bungalows
    SANTIAGO'S RESIDENCE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Bungalows
    +4
    SANTIAGO'S RESIDENCE
    MANOR HOUSE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Asian style house
    MANOR HOUSE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Asian style house
    MANOR HOUSE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Asian style house
    +13
    MANOR HOUSE
    AURORA HOUSE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Minimalist house
    AURORA HOUSE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Kitchen
    AURORA HOUSE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Stairs
    +10
    AURORA HOUSE
    Modern asian style, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Single family home
    Modern asian style, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Single family home
    Modern asian style
    Modern tropical design, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Single family home
    Modern tropical design
    Show all 12 projects

    ezpaze design + build is an architectural design and construction firm in the Philippines. It's main objective is to provide quality design and creative spaces for residential and commercial units.

    We offer space planning, architectural interiors, design and construction services.

    Services
    • architectural design build services
    • architectural space planning
    Service areas
    Any part of Central Luzon and nearby provinces
    Address
    San Agustin, City of San Fernando, Pampanga
    2000 San Fernando
    Philippines
    +63-9980872951
      Add SEO element