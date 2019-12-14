Your browser is out-of-date.

Sky Builders Construction
General Contractors in Iloilo City, Iloilo, Philippines
Reviews (0)
Projects

    • Construction of KPMG office - Sky Builders Construction Iloilo, Sky Builders Construction Sky Builders Construction Study/office Multicolored
    Construction of KPMG office - Sky Builders Construction Iloilo, Sky Builders Construction Sky Builders Construction Study/office MDF Blue
    Construction of KPMG office - Sky Builders Construction Iloilo, Sky Builders Construction Sky Builders Construction Study/office Brown
    +3
    Construction of KPMG office - Sky Builders Construction Iloilo

    We are a General Construction Company based in the City of Love, Iloilo. We specialize in making your dream homes into reality. 

    Services include:

    - Interior Design and Improvement of Condominium units

    - Interior Design and Renovation of Residential Houses

    - Special Services like plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry and etc. for commercial establishments.

    - Design and Construction of Residential and Commercial Establishments

    - Installation of Glass and Aluminum Products

    - Installation of Modular Kitchen Cabinets

    - Supply and Installation of Security Gadgets like CCTV, Fencing and Etc.

    - Supply and/or Installation of Fire Safety Detection and Safety devices

    - We also assist with financing your construction needs through Bank or Pag-ibig

    Service areas
    Iloilo, Iloilo City, and Philippines
    Address
    Phase 2, Alta Tierra, Jaro
    5000 Iloilo City, Iloilo, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9055681814 www.facebook.com/skybuildersiloilo
