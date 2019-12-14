We are a General Construction Company based in the City of Love, Iloilo. We specialize in making your dream homes into reality.
Services include:
- Interior Design and Improvement of Condominium units
- Interior Design and Renovation of Residential Houses
- Special Services like plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry and etc. for commercial establishments.
- Design and Construction of Residential and Commercial Establishments
- Installation of Glass and Aluminum Products
- Installation of Modular Kitchen Cabinets
- Supply and Installation of Security Gadgets like CCTV, Fencing and Etc.
- Supply and/or Installation of Fire Safety Detection and Safety devices
- We also assist with financing your construction needs through Bank or Pag-ibig
- Service areas
- Iloilo, Iloilo City, and Philippines
- Address
-
Phase 2, Alta Tierra, Jaro
5000 Iloilo City, Iloilo, Philippines
Philippines
+63-9055681814 www.facebook.com/skybuildersiloilo