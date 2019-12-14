We are a General Construction Company based in the City of Love, Iloilo. We specialize in making your dream homes into reality.

Services include:

- Interior Design and Improvement of Condominium units

- Interior Design and Renovation of Residential Houses

- Special Services like plumbing, electrical, painting, carpentry and etc. for commercial establishments.

- Design and Construction of Residential and Commercial Establishments

- Installation of Glass and Aluminum Products

- Installation of Modular Kitchen Cabinets

- Supply and Installation of Security Gadgets like CCTV, Fencing and Etc.

- Supply and/or Installation of Fire Safety Detection and Safety devices

- We also assist with financing your construction needs through Bank or Pag-ibig