AIM Architects
Architects in Pasig
    • Villa Orion Residence, AIM Architects AIM Architects Single family home
    Villa Orion Residence
    Wedgewood residence, AIM Architects AIM Architects Single family home
    Wedgewood residence
    Ayala Westgrove Residence, AIM Architects AIM Architects Single family home
    Ayala Westgrove Residence
    Manila Residences towers 1 & 2, AIM Architects AIM Architects Commercial spaces
    +1
    Manila Residences towers 1 & 2

    AIM Architects was established to provide comprehensive Architecture, Interior Design and Engineering services. AIM Architects has completed projects for notable clients such as SM Prime holdings, Cityland Development Corp., Cactus Development Corp., Grand Pines Inc., Dunkin Donuts Philippines,  Tim Ho Wan Philippines, Llao llao Philippines. The firm has expanded its services to provide outsourcing and collaborative works with foreign and local design firms.

    Services
    • Complete Architectural
    • Interior design and Engineering services
    Service areas
    • High rise Condominiums
    • Commercial Centers
    • Residential and Warehouse projects
    • Pasig
    Address
    Unit 1806, One San Miguel Avenue tower, Shaw boulevard, Ortigas center
    1605 Pasig
    Philippines
    +63-29173008
