AIM Architects was established to provide comprehensive Architecture, Interior Design and Engineering services. AIM Architects has completed projects for notable clients such as SM Prime holdings, Cityland Development Corp., Cactus Development Corp., Grand Pines Inc., Dunkin Donuts Philippines, Tim Ho Wan Philippines, Llao llao Philippines. The firm has expanded its services to provide outsourcing and collaborative works with foreign and local design firms.
- Pasig
Address
-
Unit 1806, One San Miguel Avenue tower, Shaw boulevard, Ortigas center
1605 Pasig
Philippines
+63-29173008