K&amp;F Builders
General Contractors in Cebu City
    • K&F Builders is a construction company scheme that utilizes the design plus builds system, which entrusts the process (from design, to sourcing out materials, to actual construction) to a single contractor as opposed to several. In this system we use, the accountability of the project is centralized to ensure high quality workmanship and for the timely completion of the project on the account of our experienced team.

    Services
    Construction Services
    Service areas
    Central Visayas and Cebu City
    Address
    1st address : Block 3, Juana Osmena Ext. Gochan Hills, Cebu City, 2nd address : Mahogany St., San Jose Village, Lawaan 3, talisay City
    6000 Cebu City
    Philippines
    +63-323835422
