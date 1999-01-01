WGA Architects & Builders is dedicated to providing building solutions that will transform your dreams into reality, whether its your familys first house, a luxurious hideaway or a high-rise tower. We cater to all aspects of design and the construction of low-rise, medium to high-end residential projects and in the design of all types of medium to high-rise and large scale projects.

WGA Architects & Builders was founded in 1999, as part of some of the most prestigious architectural firms in the Philippines and Asia, has nearly two decades of experience in the practice and was based in Baguio, Makati and Malaysia.

We also entertain overseas projects and provide design services done on 3D generated perspective drawings for foreign developers embarking on projects in the Philippines.

Architectural Design

We design all types of houses and buildings, from low to high-rise structures and including residential, commercial, office, leisure, religious and other structure types. We apply all aspects of architectural and engineering design considerations in all of our projects.

Construction We do construction of houses and buildings of all types specializing in using the Solid Concrete wall construction method.

Project Management We help ensure the proper delivery of construction activity from start to finish through our project management and construction management expertise.

Interior Design and Space Planning We provide interior design and spatial planning of residential houses and units, office spaces, commercial interiors, restaurants and all other building types.

Physical and Master Planning We offer physical and master planning of housing subdivisions and memorial parks, community planning, and landscape design.

Feasibility Study We conduct technical feasibility studies to determine project requirements.