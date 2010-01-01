Your browser is out-of-date.

GTBarchitect
Architects in Cebu
    GtB Architects was formed by
    Glenn T. Balic in 2010. He gained valuable experience in 10 years as Architect locally and abroad his reputation and innovation in dealing with a multitude of projects lead to promote excellence in architectural design and responsible commitment to his clients and environment.

    This architectural practice specializes in residential and commercial developments in all over the Philippines. The practice has grown steadily since its inception and has already built up a portfolio of high quality work across Philippines.

    The practice provides a full range of design services including architectural design, Landscape design and spatial planning. All aspects from initial planning and briefing, through to detailed design development and technical documentation to on-site administration is completed as well as post completion analysis.

    Services
    DESIGN AND BUILDER
    Service areas
    CEBU
    Address
    Door 2 Vocal Apt., Odevilas Subd., Tisa Cebu City
    6000 Cebu
    Philippines
    +63-9158486183 architectbalic.wixsite.com/gtbarchitect
