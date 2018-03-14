Far East Associates is organized by talented , driven and creative design professionals fully dedicated to deliver to it's clients a very cost effective service in the shortest possble time.
- Services
- A/E design
- interior Design
- Construction Management
- Quantity Surveying
- Project Management and Highest and best use study
- Service areas
- Asia
- middle east
- North America
- china
- Davao City
- Company awards
- Best architectural design firm by shoppers awards philippines for 3 consecutive years
- Address
-
Davao Chamber Building, J.P. Laurel Avenue
8000 Davao City
Philippines
+63-9178001011 Www.fareastassociates.com