FAR EAST ASSOCIATES
Architects in Davao City
Reviews (7)
    Far East Associates is organized by talented , driven and creative design professionals fully dedicated to deliver to it's clients a very cost effective service in the shortest possble time.

    Services
    • A/E design
    • interior Design
    • Construction Management
    • Quantity Surveying
    • Project Management and Highest and best use study
    Service areas
    • Asia
    • middle east
    • North America
    • china
    • Davao City
    Company awards
    Best architectural design firm by shoppers awards philippines for 3 consecutive years
    Address
    Davao Chamber Building, J.P. Laurel Avenue
    8000 Davao City
    Philippines
    +63-9178001011 Www.fareastassociates.com

    Reviews

    Gab Abad
    This firm's top-notch ability to handle diverse project typologies is testament to its 27 years in the industry.
    7 months ago
    Carlson Elican
    During my time in both Philippines and in the United States, I've seen my fair share of amazing feats of architecture. But in almost every occasion, it would always get over shadowed by the wonderful works made by Far East Associates. Every building is carefully planned with ease of access and accessibility in mind, providing the comfortability and specialized design that one would expect from a nationwide awarded company. The innovative, next-gen design brings your location 10 years into the future. If you are looking for the best the country has to offer, look no further!
    7 months ago
    Zellzo
    Fast and Efficient Architecture
    over 2 years ago
    Show all 7 reviews
