CDO HOME BUILDERS &amp; DEVELOPMENT CORP
Home Builders in Cagayan De Oro
Reviews (6)
    We are CDO Home Builders & Development Corp., provides you the conceptualized, mastered, economized, completely and totally worth customize general house construction for your family, where security, convenience, refuge, house vitality with its long lasting structure is in. We represent construction easiness, up to date sources for materials and designs, good alternatives and options depending on your needs and financial stability. Cdo Home Builders burst with its vision and mission to serve you at its best, located, right here in the City of Cagayan de Oro.The city where numbers of available lots suited for big house buildings to be built excellently is found.

    The CDO Home Builders & Development Corp is located in 9th-16th Streets, Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City. It has over 50 laborers and masons, 4 foremen,office staffs, PRC licensed Marketing Officers, experienced accounting and bookkeeping individual and founded by a licensed engineers. The company is set within the same office thought of real estates, to make it accessible and convenient for those clients to have more options for their own choice and taste for their dream houses and place to live in. Channel us your story, your house concern, your dreamed design or desired house and we will make it to come true for you.   We already have built a house project,where you can also check with its quality and the true concept of client-customize general house construction we can offer.

    We can build your own design, your own color concept and follow your own house desires to make you satisfied with your own ideas and taste. Its not only that! We also could find ways to do our job with complete easiness, yet without jeopardizing its quality by using heavy equipment in the field. This to make your dream house to be built accordingly and ideally.  Be one of our satisfied clients since from the start of this construction firm, contact us now and avail any of our promising offers!

    For more inquiries, more details, free site viewing and bookings you may contact us CDO HOME BUILDERS at www.cdohomebuilders.com through +63-(088)-583-0005 (PLDT/Philcom) or +63-927-545-1491(Globe) or +63-999-875-4537 (Smart) and LIKE US ON our Facebook Fan Page CDO HOME BUILDERS & DEV’T CORP. or you may email us at cdohomebuilders@gmail.com.

    Service areas
    Cagayan de Oro City & Northern Mindanao
    Address
    D3 Villalba Bldg., 9th—16th Streets, Nazareth
    9000 Cagayan De Oro
    Philippines
    +63-8807412 cdohomebuilders.com

    Reviews

    Abobacar “MBMAAG” Guro
    4 months ago
    Marty Montez
    FIRST OFF I'M AN AMERICAN LIVING IN CDO WITH MY WIFE. AS EVRY EXPAT KNOWS OR UNDERSTANDS HOW SO MANY TRY AND TAKE ADVANTAGE OF AMERICANS CAUSE THEY THINK WE ARE ALL RICH. AFTER MY 3RD YEAR HERE I MET DON AND HIS WIFE! HE HELPED ME AMERICANIZE OUR 2 BEDROOM RENTED CONDO BY FULLY GUTTING AND REPLACING THE BATHROOM, INSTALLING GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, CEILING FANS AND HOT WATER HEATERS THROUGHOUT THE HOUSE AND RE-CEMENTED THE DRIVEWAY! HE MADE OUR PLACE FEEL LIKE BRAND NEW. WHENEVER WE NEED SOMETHING DON IS OUR GO TO MAN TO GET ANYTHING FIXED OR ADDED TO OUR PLACE! AFTER MY WIFE'S SON FINISHES COLLEGE WE WILL HAVE HIM FULLY REMODEL THE HOUSE MY WIFE OWNS IN THE PROVINCE! HIS WORK IS TOP NOTCH QUALITY, BUT THE PRICES WERE EXTREMELY FAIR AND HONEST. DON IS A MAN OF HIS WORD AND HE IS THE ONLY MAN I FULLY TRUST TO BE DOING WORK FOR ME! I THANK THE GOOD LORD FOR BRINGING US TWO TOGETHER SO THAT WE CAN GET JOBS DONE WITH THE UTMOST TRUST, AND PEACE OF MINDING KNOWING WE WILL GET TOP NOTCH HONEST WORK DONE FOR A VERY FAIR PRICE! I WISH I MET MORE PEOPLE LIKE DON! I FEEL HE IS WORTH HIS WEIGHT IN GOLD CAUSE OF THE OUTSTANDING PERSON HE IS! THANK YOU LORD!
    10 months ago
    Roy Albert Umadhay
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 6 reviews
