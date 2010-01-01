Your browser is out-of-date.

REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS (RMTY + ARCHITECTS)
Architects in Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
    • Two storey modern mediterranean with basement, REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS (RMTY + ARCHITECTS) REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS (RMTY + ARCHITECTS) Single family home Concrete Beige
    Two storey modern mediterranean with basement, REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS (RMTY + ARCHITECTS) REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS (RMTY + ARCHITECTS) Front yard
    Two storey modern mediterranean with basement, REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS (RMTY + ARCHITECTS) REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS (RMTY + ARCHITECTS) Living room Solid Wood Beige
    +1
    Two storey modern mediterranean with basement

    REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS  is an architectural, interior architecture and master planning design studio dedicated to bring fresh design concepts to its end users. It infuses new technologies that will provide a greener solution, a healthier lifestyle and sustainability to the built environment.  Aiming to become a forefront in sustainable green design as well as innovation in the world of architecture and urban design. 

    Our design capabilities ranges from small scale residential to high end residential houses, interior architecture, commercial establishments, office buildings, institutional to small and large scale master planning.

    REMINGTON TY ARCHITECTS was founded in 2011 headed by Arch. Carl Remington Ty  who finished his Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture at University of Santo Tomas; currently enrolled in pursuing his Master's Degree in Architecture specializing in Urban Design. Passed the licensure board examination for Architects year 2010. 

    Services
    • Residential Design
    • Master Planning Concepts
    • Interior Architecture
    Service areas
    • Philippines
    • Manila City
    • Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Address
    911 Josefina 2 Street Sampaloc
    1008 Manila, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-272164504
