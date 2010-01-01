REMINGTON TY + ARCHITECTS is an architectural, interior architecture and master planning design studio dedicated to bring fresh design concepts to its end users. It infuses new technologies that will provide a greener solution, a healthier lifestyle and sustainability to the built environment. Aiming to become a forefront in sustainable green design as well as innovation in the world of architecture and urban design.

Our design capabilities ranges from small scale residential to high end residential houses, interior architecture, commercial establishments, office buildings, institutional to small and large scale master planning.

REMINGTON TY ARCHITECTS was founded in 2011 headed by Arch. Carl Remington Ty who finished his Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture at University of Santo Tomas; currently enrolled in pursuing his Master's Degree in Architecture specializing in Urban Design. Passed the licensure board examination for Architects year 2010.