Structura Architects (Design + Build)
Architects in Mandaluyong
Reviews (0)
    • We are a design firm specializing in design & build Architectural and Interior Design projects (residential, commercial, retail, office). We've been in the industry since 2006, and some of our works have been featured in several local publications. 

    Services
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior design
    • Urban design
    • Masterplans
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Interior design
    • Urban Design
    • Mandaluyong
    Company awards
    Real Living PH Magazine's 25 Creatives to Watch Out For, 2015
    Address
    1550 Mandaluyong
    Philippines
    +63-7924397 www.structuraarchitects.com
