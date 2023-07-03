Your browser is out-of-date.

PREMIERE DESIGN INTERIORS
Interior Designers & Decorators in Cebu City, Cebu, Philippines
Reviews (0)
    E.G.Royal Interiors and Construction, formerly Premiere Design Interiors is an interior design and construction studio in Cebu City. We accept interior design projects in Residential, Commercial and Office project within and outside Cebu City.

    Services
    • Consultancy
    • Virtual Interior Design
    • Full Interior Design
    • Full Interior Design and Project Management
    • Turn Key—Design and Build
    Service areas
    Cebu, Cebu City, and Philippines
    Address
    3/F UNIT 9 LOPEZ JAENA ST., TIPOLO BUILDING, TIPOLO, MANDAUE,
    6046 Cebu City, Cebu
    Philippines
    +63-9999956028 premieredesignph.wixsite.com/premieredesign
    Legal disclosure

    Premiere Design Interiors offers a practical solution in creating luxury for less spaces for individuals, commercial and office projects on moderate to high budgets. As a designer of Generation X and Y, We offer a variety of services that will cater to the client’s needs for a hassle free transaction

    Our designs achieve clients’ personal, business and brand objectives by creating wonderful stories that echo’s their desires through bespoke interiors fit to their lifestyle and design goals.

    We are composed of young, innovative and passion driven individuals who is always ready to provide new ideas, smart solutions into reality. We will be delivering the best solutions in creating a real value in your space by helping you live better behind every lifestyle.

