KDA Design + Architecture
Architects in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
Reviews (3)
    Architect's Condo Home
    +2
    Architect's Condo Home
    PE Residence Interior Renovation
    +11
    PE Residence Interior Renovation
    Gratchi's Getaway Redevelopment Concept Master Plan
    +4
    Gratchi's Getaway Redevelopment Concept Master Plan
    Full Anime Cafe
    Full Anime Cafe
    RS Residence
    +3
    RS Residence
    Portico de Busto (3D Renders)
    +1
    Portico de Busto (3D Renders)
    Kristoffer D. Aquino’s Architecture Studio

    'Your real estate vision. We create.'

    Kristoffer D. Aquino's founder and lead designer of the freelance studio,  offers site planning, technical building design, interior construction, project feasibility packaging and consultancy services. Currently, all services are offered within the Philippines. Most of the studio’s market are from middle market and SME’s.

    Kris together with his team and engineering consultants, focuses on residential and commercial buildings. Residential projects range from farm residences to high-end residences. Commercial projects range from commercial and office spaces to events place. As for the building styles, most of the conceptualized and implemented works are contemporary and based on the set themes.

    Kris believes economics plays a vital role in all types of construction ventures. For the project to become economically feasible, knowledge and understanding on real estate makes a big difference in developing and engineering a economic yet revolutionary building. Kris also believes on exploration of alternative construction materials and systems.

    About the Architect

    Kristoffer Diaz Aquino, graduated in 2005 with a degree of B.S. Architecture in University of Santo Tomas (Manila, Philippines). He had his two-year apprenticeship in WM Arch Studio under the mentorship of Architect Willyhado T. Mercurio and passed the June 2007 Architecture License Examination conducted by Professional Regulation Board of Architecture. He is also a consultant of Irvine True and Frank Carson Philippines, Inc., the exclusive distributor of Olyset Net Window Screen. Besides his practice, Kristoffer is a part-time faculty of College of Saint Benilde – School of Design and Arts (CSB-SDA).

    Contact us to set an initial meeting.

    We're looking forward to turn your vision, a reality!

    Services
    • Site Planning
    • Architectural Design
    • Interior Architecture
    • Project Feasibility Packaging
    • Consultancy
    Service areas
    • Metro Manila
    • Rizal
    • Bulacan
    • Cavite
    • Laguna
    Company awards
    • Semin-Finalist, Freedom Memorial Museum Competition, August 21, 2019
    • Finalist, NAIA Terminal 3 Landmark Rotundas Nationwide Design Competition for the entry entitled “Ugong” in the Circulo del Mundo Category, May 22 – November 14, 2008
    Address
    Bonny Serrano Ave.
    1111 Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9178193748 kdadesignarchitecture.com
    Legal disclosure

    DISCLAIMER: DRAWINGS AND SPECIFICATIONS AND OTHER CONTRACT DOCUMENTS DULY SIGNED, STAMPED OR SEALED, AS INSTRUMENTS OF SERVICE, ARE THE INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND DOCUMENTS OF THE ARCHITECT, WHETHER THE OBJECT FOR WHICH THEY ARE MADE IS EXECUTED OR NOT. IT SHALL BE UNLAWFUL FOR ANY PERSON TO DUPLICATE OR TO MAKE COPIES OF SAID DOCUMENTS FOR USE IN THE REPETITION OF AND FOR OTHER PROJECTS OR BUILDINGS, WHETHER EXECUTED PARTLY OR IN WHOLE, WITHOUT THE WRITTEN CONSENT OF ARCHITECT OR AUTHOR OF SAID DOCUMENT (SEC. 33 OF REPUBLIC ACT NO. 9266)

    Reviews

    Tsak Trader
    very flexible
    9 months ago
    Project date: January 2017
    gratchi
    Ar. Kris Aquino created a work of contemporary design that merged flawlessly with our farm and its natural environment. He was a real professional in his work. I was totally satisfied with the final outcome of our project.
    about 4 years ago
    celsogcruz
    Architect Kris Aquino made our vision of Portico de Busto a reality.  With Portico de Busto’s classic facade,  timeless Spanish moorish architecture,  spacious areas, and timeless interiors, it is indeed, as it is now, a classic social gathering property.  His design of the Portico de Busto event hall featured two of its most distinguished spots in the whole layout that we really like -- the grand staircase and the lovely indoor terrace.  They somehow spark royalty vibes both to the celebrants and visitors of the place.  Overall, Architect Kris Aquino and his team, in partnership with Landscape Architect Edvin Santiago, Engineer/Contractor  Nelson Mandilag, and Contractor Efren Lorido gave us the Portico de Busto property, in lush of greeneries, that exudes classic, timeless elegance holistically — in and out.   And not only that.  Part of difficult design is the preservation of old trees that seems to have been hastily planted.  Amazingly, they fit the old trees flawlessly in Portico de Busto’s master design, as they are, as if they were strategically planted.   I strongly recommend Architect Kris for projects that require high degree of vision, innovation and creativity.   Brainstorming with him is a breeze.  It brings the best out the best ideas. It was fun and enjoyable too. 
    about 4 years ago
    Project date: April 2013
    Show all 3 reviews
