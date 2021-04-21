Kristoffer D. Aquino’s Architecture Studio

'Your real estate vision. We create.'

Kristoffer D. Aquino's founder and lead designer of the freelance studio, offers site planning, technical building design, interior construction, project feasibility packaging and consultancy services. Currently, all services are offered within the Philippines. Most of the studio’s market are from middle market and SME’s.

Kris together with his team and engineering consultants, focuses on residential and commercial buildings. Residential projects range from farm residences to high-end residences. Commercial projects range from commercial and office spaces to events place. As for the building styles, most of the conceptualized and implemented works are contemporary and based on the set themes.

Kris believes economics plays a vital role in all types of construction ventures. For the project to become economically feasible, knowledge and understanding on real estate makes a big difference in developing and engineering a economic yet revolutionary building. Kris also believes on exploration of alternative construction materials and systems.

About the Architect

Kristoffer Diaz Aquino, graduated in 2005 with a degree of B.S. Architecture in University of Santo Tomas (Manila, Philippines). He had his two-year apprenticeship in WM Arch Studio under the mentorship of Architect Willyhado T. Mercurio and passed the June 2007 Architecture License Examination conducted by Professional Regulation Board of Architecture. He is also a consultant of Irvine True and Frank Carson Philippines, Inc., the exclusive distributor of Olyset Net Window Screen. Besides his practice, Kristoffer is a part-time faculty of College of Saint Benilde – School of Design and Arts (CSB-SDA).

Contact us to set an initial meeting.

We're looking forward to turn your vision, a reality!