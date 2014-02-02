Maria Kristina Javier Cabrera is born and raised in Quezon City, Philippines. She graduated with a degree in Bachelor of Science Major in Interior Design at Assumption College, Makati City.After her graduation in March 2001, she already had several commercial and residential projects in Metro Manila. Having worked with clients in the City, she soon had projects in nearby provinces like Laguna, & Cavite thru networks and friends.She also worked as an Interior Designer for a California Based Architectural and Interior Design Firm, WANG PANGILINAN DESIGN STUDIO INC. where she designed several commercial/restaurant interiors.Over the last years, a vast range of restaurants, residential, offices, hotels, located in the Philippines and the USA, diversified her portfolio. After establishing her office in Quezon City in 2006, she would usually travel around the Philippines and abroad for projects.Due to her love for architecture, art, attention to detail, and travel, this has left her without any doubt early on that interior design would become her passion.

To all potential suppliers, if you want to present any products, kindly email me instead. Mobile inquiries will not be entertained. Thank you.