Grupo Santamaria Interior Designers
Interior Designers & Decorators in Makati City
Reviews (3)
    We are an interior design firm specializing in residential design but we also accept commercial and offices/ hospitality projects.  We collaborate well with artists, builders, and other creatives in designing our clients' spaces.

    Services
    • interior design
    • space planning
    • visual merchandising
    • interior styling
    • furniture selection.
    Service areas
    • residential and commercial
    • Makati City
    Address
    221 LRI DESIGN PLAZA, 210 N.Garcia Street
    1209 Makati City
    Philippines
    +63-28983054 www.gruposantamaria.ph

    Reviews

    jomàr beltrañ
    4 months ago
    Abegail Gamones
    4 months ago
    Alan Han
    over 3 years ago
    Show all 3 reviews
