TA+P Design Lab
Designers in Makati
Reviews (4)
    1107 Superville
    1107 Superville
    4201 Agile Workspace Office
    4201 Agile Workspace Office, TA+P Design Lab TA+P Design Lab
    4201 Agile Workspace Office, TA+P Design Lab TA+P Design Lab
    4201 Agile Workspace Office
    1314 Forbeswood BGC
    1314 Forbeswood BGC, TA+P Design Lab TA+P Design Lab Modern dining room
    1314 Forbeswood BGC, TA+P Design Lab TA+P Design Lab Modern style bedroom
    1314 Forbeswood BGC

    T A+P commits to continuously develop innovative and personalized solutions to every design challenge because each project, regardless of size and scale, is exclusive and deserves equal attention. Our aim is customer satisfaction as we contribute to local and foreign architecture, interior design, and planning.

    We like things simple - straightforward but meaningful, bringing out the best by developing from the basics and not compromising aesthetics. 

    We value communication most. Understanding our client’s needs is the foundation of a successful design just as proper coordination with other professionals fuels the design process to run smoothly. And we welcome you to get in touch through any of our contact details.

    Philippines, Singapore, and Malaysia
    VA Rufino cor. Valero St
    1227 Makati
    Philippines
    +63-29758351 www.tapdesignlab.com

    KingJamesBryant Gaming
    almost 5 years ago
    Precious Briones
    about 4 years ago
    Teri Palma
    They saw the project through. Thumbs up for that.
    almost 4 years ago
