CRAWFORD DECOR HOUSE
Curtains, Blinds & Shutters in Manila
Reviews (5)
     is engage in interior design accessories from top international branded textile manufacturer particularly Korea, Japan, China and U.S. Offers various design and patterns that suitable for every client specification. Recommended by Professional Interior Designer and Architects, Finer materials and modern innovation for luxurious and harmonious presentation yet practical solution finishes.

    Services
    Interior Design Supplies
    Service areas
    Philippines, San juan, and Manila
    Address
    San Juan
    1500 Manila
    Philippines
    +63-5436680 crawforddecorhouse.weebly.com

    Reviews

    Rhemm Tan
    giving you 5 stars for being reliable in service :)
    almost 5 years ago
    Diana Olivia
    thanks for the genuine performance! the products are good as well so I rated you 4 out of 5...
    almost 5 years ago
    jlord tan
    Well done! Thank you for your good service, very elegant yet price is competitive! Recommend ko kayo sa friends ko! Good Job!
    about 4 years ago
    Show all 5 reviews
