In a competitive and challenging open field of design and construction, NAVD+C through its capability, enthusiastic and energetic members of the office manages and undertakes primarily of Architectural DESIGN and secondarily of CONSTRUCTION.
Architectural Design focuses all habitable and constructive building environment. Whereas Construction specializes in general building & engineering of different types and complexity.
Our office led and run by experienced professionals consisting of architects, engineers, graduate technical staff and group of sub-contractors and construction workers.
NAVD+C operate offices in: CABANATUAN 2/F JRS Building, Unit 7, H. Concepcion, Maharlika Highway, 3100 Cabanatuan City, Philippines Tel/Fax: +63 44 9601300
MAKATI, METRO MANILA 28/F CityLand Pasong Tamo Tower, Unit 2807, 2210 Chino Roces Avenue, 1230 Makati City, Metro Manila, Philippines Tel/Fax: +63 2 8938909 ext.802
SINGAPORE Blk. 39, Tanglin Halt Road, Unit #01-119V, Singapore 143039 Telephone: +65 9483 1415
- Services
- NAVD+C offers design and construction professional services such as Full Architectural and Engineering Services; Strategic Master Planning; Feasibility Studies; Project Positioning
- Programming and Condition Assessment; Interior Design Services; Land Surveying; Renovation; Construction and Supervision; Property Development and Trading.
- Service areas
- Makati City; Cabanatuan City; Singapore
Good design is a homologous process of NAVigating through a maze of environmental needs and principles.
NAV believes that every design and project shall pass through a progress of something in a logical sequence and considering every aspect of it. Visioning each design or project regardless of its size and type should respond, add quality and consider the root to the desired environment so that it would contributes positively - partly if not a whole to the constructive environment. NAVs New Architecture Vision design philosophy is a synthesis of range of design ingredients:
I : Identity & Innovation= traditional to modern
C : Colour= light to bright
A : Articulation= simple to complex
S : Scale= small to big
T : Texture= smooth to rough
S : Sound/Appearance= soft to loud
NAV believes that theres no good design if everything is all traditional, light, simple, small, smooth, soft, etc. Thus, by infusing NAV-iCASTS theorem with its design factors and drive to exert the passion will conceive a timeless, innovative and distinguishing design approach that will be surely admired.