Structura Architects is a full service architectural firm based in Madaluyong City, Philippines. Their design team composed of architects, interior designers, and engineers has been designing residential and commercial structures in the country since 2006. The combined professional expertise and experience of its designers in urban design, architectural design and architectural interiors enables the firm to produce state of the art projects and earn it a vital edge over competitors. Structura Architects’ team believes in the motto of “developing designs that work for end-users” and not that look good only in pictures. The team believes in collaboration and teamwork with clients, vendors and business owners to determine best building structure and type for providing aesthetically sound design solutions and strong return on investment.





It provides top quality 3D renders to help prospective owners of residential and commercial projects to get a clear visualization of their turnkey design before going ahead with the investment. Their ranges of drafting and designing services are carried out with latest technologies like AutoCAD, 3DMax, VRay, Sketchup and Lumion to meet needs of local and remote customers. Project execution services that include woodwork, painting, plumbing and other essential details for residential and commercial buildings are also a part of Structura’s bouquet of services.





Interior designing services – Our expert designers are skilled in designing and developing interiors of residential apartments, independent family homes and condos to fit into every space and budget. We also carry out designing and installation of in-built wardrobes, showcases, study areas, bookcases and other customized storage spaces for maximum utilization of space.





Architectural Services – With more than a decade of experience in architectural designs for both residential and commercial spaces Dezinepro’s professionals have developed an eye for detail about layout, textures, dimensions and other details that make interiors and exteriors truly special.





Flagship project

Structura Architects was selected over other applicants from Phillipines to represent the country by presenting an in-depth study to the delegates of the first City Regeneration Conference in 2015. Another significant project is a residential structure that was designed by our team with a floor area of over 1,000 sqms. This was one of the first projects of its size and class that we have had the chance to work on, and it has been the reference for a number of succeeding engagements thereafter.





Awards

Structura Architects was included in Real Living Magazine's published 25 Creatives To Watch Out For. The firm’s work has been featured in their magazine several times prior to its inclusion in this roster.





Design style

An eclectic mix of modern and tropical styles suited to local environment, weather and lifestyle which is warm and inviting but never stiff. Our style is always adaptive to the client's preference, needs and budget.





Future Goals

Besides survival in a crisis laden environment and dull market due to pandemic situation Structura Architects aims establish clientele beyond our home country that will comprise of top quality projects.





Best way to connect with us - We encourage all prospective clients to browse through our past projects in order to understand the quality of design work we bring to the table. Once this is established we can schedule a personal meeting (or zoom call) for the presentation of a contract and draft design. We reply to all enquirers sent by Email, phone calls or contact form on our website promptly.



