SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
Designers in Las Pinas
Reviews (1)
    A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise
    A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Asian style corridor, hallway & stairs
    A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Kitchen
    +29
    A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise
    Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell
    Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Eclectic style dining room
    Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Eclectic style dining room
    +38
    Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell
    Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay
    Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
    Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
    +59
    Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay
    Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines
    Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
    Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
    +83
    Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines
    From Bland to Beautiful Masterbedroom
    From Bland to Beautiful Masterbedroom, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Eclectic style bathroom
    From Bland to Beautiful Masterbedroom, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Eclectic style bathroom
    +15
    From Bland to Beautiful Masterbedroom
    From Plain to Fab
    From Plain to Fab, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room White
    From Plain to Fab, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
    +22
    From Plain to Fab
    Show all 25 projects

    SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy is a graphics design, home styling and renovation consultancy in the Philippines. It's main objective is " To create space not only to be noticed, but to be Remembered. 

    Inspired by the growing market in the Philippines, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy was created by the owner Ria Sollorin Silbernick and her team to meet the demands of the booming economy in the Philippines. Not only for local clients and companies but as well foreign clients and investors.

    The Company's vision is to provide a one stop shop for the market, with layout of unique design utilising the vast resources in the Philippines that are readily available in the market.

    We create designs using mostly local products that are most found within the region. Creativity takes us courage to push our limits thus every space is not only for design purpose but with function. 

    The company had worked with different projects from condo for investment and lifestyle, houses, lobby, condo hotels, offices and more. With an objective to create a homey space, timeless design that define the soul of what clients needs.

    Services
    • Graphics
    • Styling
    • Staging
    • Space Planning and Renovations
    • Retail
    Service areas
    Metro Manila and Las Pinas
    Address
    139c Naga Road, Pulang Lupa Dos
    1742 Las Pinas
    Philippines
    +63-29950831 www.snslushdesigns.com

