SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy is a graphics design, home styling and renovation consultancy in the Philippines. It's main objective is " To create space not only to be noticed, but to be Remembered.

Inspired by the growing market in the Philippines, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy was created by the owner Ria Sollorin Silbernick and her team to meet the demands of the booming economy in the Philippines. Not only for local clients and companies but as well foreign clients and investors.

The Company's vision is to provide a one stop shop for the market, with layout of unique design utilising the vast resources in the Philippines that are readily available in the market.

We create designs using mostly local products that are most found within the region. Creativity takes us courage to push our limits thus every space is not only for design purpose but with function.

The company had worked with different projects from condo for investment and lifestyle, houses, lobby, condo hotels, offices and more. With an objective to create a homey space, timeless design that define the soul of what clients needs.