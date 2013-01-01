WTA Architecture and Design Studio is a multidisciplinary group of young and idealistic architects and designers based in Manila, Philippines.We believe in and practice architecture that is socially relevant. Architecture that relates to the community, promotes urbanity, and develops society.
Our studio is a place of ideas and possibilities. A place where design and architecture serve to create new and exciting possibilities for our clients and the communities that we serve. It is critical for us that in architecture we find the means to contribute concrete and definitive improvements to the city and to the lives of those which we serve.Our studio has worked on an increasingly huge number of projects in our short history as a firm. The scope and breadth of our work has given us an incredible variety of experiences. The skill to use this experience, together with the passionate ideas of a young firm, create a unique depth in our practice and understanding of architecture and design. We invite you to come and enter our world of ideas and share with us the thoughts and forms that shape our built environment.
- Services
- Architecture and Interior Design
- Service areas
- Philippines and Metro Manila
- Company awards
- 2018 German Design Award—Excellent Communications Design Architecture—The Book Stop Project
- 2017 World Archicture Festival Finalist—One Mall, Valenzuela
- 2017 World Archicture Festival Finalist—St. Scholastica Chapel
- 2017 World Archicture Festival Finalist—El Museo del Prado en Filipinas
- 2017 Architizer A+Awards Winner—The Book Stop Project
- 2016 WAN Awards Finalist- The Book Stop Project
- 2016 World Architecture Festival Finalist- The Book Stop Project
- 2016 American Architecture Prize, Honorable Mention- The Book Stop Project
- 2016 Xuanxi North Competition Beijing, Shortlist—Courtyard City
- 2015 World Architecture Festival Finalist—The Urban Block
- 2015 BCI Top 10 Architecture Firms in the Philippines
- 2013 Archstoyanie Competition Moscow—Winner—Sousveillance
- 2013 Vauxhall Missing Link Competition, Shortlist—Vauxhall Kenection
- Show all 25 awards
- Address
-
302 Metrosquare Building 224, Ortigas Ave., Greenhills, San Juan
1500 Metro Manila
Philippines
+63-25704148 www.wtadesignstudio.com