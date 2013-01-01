WTA Architecture and Design Studio is a multidisciplinary group of young and idealistic architects and designers based in Manila, Philippines.We believe in and practice architecture that is socially relevant. Architecture that relates to the community, promotes urbanity, and develops society.

Our studio is a place of ideas and possibilities. A place where design and architecture serve to create new and exciting possibilities for our clients and the communities that we serve. It is critical for us that in architecture we find the means to contribute concrete and definitive improvements to the city and to the lives of those which we serve.Our studio has worked on an increasingly huge number of projects in our short history as a firm. The scope and breadth of our work has given us an incredible variety of experiences. The skill to use this experience, together with the passionate ideas of a young firm, create a unique depth in our practice and understanding of architecture and design. We invite you to come and enter our world of ideas and share with us the thoughts and forms that shape our built environment.