Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Kat Interior and Design
Interior Designers & Decorators in Quezon City
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Straight-forward Clinic Office, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Study/office
    Straight-forward Clinic Office, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Study/office
    Straight-forward Clinic Office
    Quirky and Upbeat Interior Design, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Living room
    Quirky and Upbeat Interior Design, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Living room
    Quirky and Upbeat Interior Design, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Modern style bedroom
    Quirky and Upbeat Interior Design
    Modern Modular Kitchen, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Kitchen
    Modern Modular Kitchen, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Kitchen
    Modern Modular Kitchen, Kat Interior and Design Kat Interior and Design Modern bathroom
    +1
    Modern Modular Kitchen

    KAT INTERIOR AND DESIGN provides flexible interior design that assist companies and individuals to meet their objectives by giving the best services, Using our knowledge and expertise, we thoroughly evaluate every residential and commercial projects, discuss the client’s preferred design ideas, and give detailed schematics and graphics so you can visualize your dream home, office and furniture.

    Services
    • Interior Designing
    • Furniture Designing
    • Design
    • supply and installation of modular cabinets
    Service areas
    Philippines and Quezon City
    Address
    Bago Bantay
    1100 Quezon City
    Philippines
    +63-9561346845
      Add SEO element