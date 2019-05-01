Your browser is out-of-date.

TG Designing Corner
Interior Designers & Decorators in Las Pinas City
Reviews (2)
    • KL Tower Serviced Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Living room
    KL Tower Serviced Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Minimalist dining room
    KL Tower Serviced Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Minimalist dining room
    +14
    KL Tower Serviced Residences
    Zinnia Towers Project, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Small bedroom
    Zinnia Towers Project, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Small bedroom
    Zinnia Towers Project, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Small bedroom
    +4
    Zinnia Towers Project
    Seibu Tower, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern dining room Grey
    Seibu Tower, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern dining room Grey
    Seibu Tower, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern dining room Grey
    +27
    Seibu Tower
    Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Small bedroom White
    Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Small bedroom White
    Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style bedroom White
    +6
    Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group
    One Orchard Road, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style bedroom
    One Orchard Road, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style bedroom
    One Orchard Road, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style bedroom
    +12
    One Orchard Road
    Seibu Tower Project / Golden Forum Land Inc., TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Minimalist bedroom
    Seibu Tower Project / Golden Forum Land Inc., TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Minimalist bedroom
    Seibu Tower Project / Golden Forum Land Inc., TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Minimalist bedroom
    +5
    Seibu Tower Project / Golden Forum Land Inc.
    TG DESIGNING CORNER IS AN INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO BASED IN METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES WITH A CONCENTRATION IN CONDOS AND RESIDENTIAL HOUSES.

    For more information, you can visit their website:  www.designing-corner.com

    or for a faster response, you can also Call them directly at 0915 6492844

    Services
    • Interior Design
    • Home Improvement
    • Construction
    • Renovation
    • Project Management
    • Carpentry
    • Masonry
    • Electrical
    • Plumbing
    • Furniture and Finishes Sourcing
    Service areas
    Metro Manila and Philippines
    Company awards
    http://www.designing-corner.com/faqs/
    Address
    Dahlia St.
    1740 Las Pinas City
    Philippines
    +63-9156492844 www.designing-corner.com
    http://www.designing-corner.com/contact-us/

    Reviews

    Vito Fidelino
    over 2 years ago
    james daniel lookyee
    Wut
    almost 3 years ago
