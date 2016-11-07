Your browser is out-of-date.

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Interior Designers & Decorators in Iloilo City, Iloilo, Philippines
    • WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Minimalist style bathroom
    +22
    WW House
    RT House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    RT House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    RT House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    +14
    RT House
    MTB House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Tropical style bedroom
    MTB House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Tropical style bedroom
    MTB House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    +8
    MTB House
    D House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    D House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    D House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    +17
    D House
    II House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Tropical style dining room
    II House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
    II House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Kitchen
    +19
    II House
    MG House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Modern style bedroom
    MG House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Modern style bedroom
    MG House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Modern style bedroom
    +23
    MG House

    We are a team of passionate, results-driven and highly creative designers who are ready to make your dream project into a reality. We are good at listening to what you want but even better at talking our way through the best possible option.

    Services
    • Interior Design Services
    • Interior Design Consultation
    • Interior Styling
    Service areas
    • Philippines
    • Singapore
    • Hong Kong
    • Iloilo City, Iloilo, Philippines
    Company awards
    • Haligi ng Dangal Nominee 2018—Interior Design
    • Kohler Bold Design Awards 2017 Finalist—Prodigies
    • BluPrint's Top 5 Emerging Designers 2013
    • 10th Place, PRC 2006 Interior Design Licensure Examination
    • Magna cum Laude, BS Interior Design, University of Santo Tomas
    Address
    G/F Townsville Studios, Aurora Subd, Iloilo City
    5000 Iloilo City, Iloilo, Philippines
    Philippines
    +63-9178876248 www.liduinc.com
