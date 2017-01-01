Your browser is out-of-date.

Taberdo Design Studio
Architects in Quezon City
Reviews (1)
    • Taberdo Design Studio is a progressive design firm veered towards providing contemporary and sensible design solutions to built environments and allied creative fields. TDS provides an array of design services ranging from architectural, physical planning, architectural interiors and furniture design, to the creative fields of product, events and production design.

    Current design projects involve commercial & retail, high end-residential, academic and institutional facilities, and resorts or recreational facilities. The firm also handles a number of construction projects through design and build platforms with the help of its engineering and construction arm. Current projects include low-rise residential, commercial and academic facilities.

    Services
    • Architectural & Engineering Design Services
    • Masterplanning and Urban Design
    Service areas
    • Architecture
    • Engineering
    • Design Consultancy
    • Construction
    • Quezon City
    Company awards
    • Merit Award—Professional Category
    • BCI Asia Futurarc 2017 : An Architectura for the Common Good
    • June 2017
    • Top 5 Finalist—Professional Category
    • BluPrints 3rd Annual Visual Design Competition (AViD)
    • "Breaking Grounds—Designing the National Pavilion
    • September 2011
    Address
    Unit 2 G&CY Manor 176 Maginhawa Street Sikatuna Village
    1102 Quezon City
    Philippines
    +63-9228890145 wix.com/kftaberdo/portfolio

    Reviews

    Z Miranda
    over 3 years ago
