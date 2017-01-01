Taberdo Design Studio is a progressive design firm veered towards providing contemporary and sensible design solutions to built environments and allied creative fields. TDS provides an array of design services ranging from architectural, physical planning, architectural interiors and furniture design, to the creative fields of product, events and production design.

Current design projects involve commercial & retail, high end-residential, academic and institutional facilities, and resorts or recreational facilities. The firm also handles a number of construction projects through design and build platforms with the help of its engineering and construction arm. Current projects include low-rise residential, commercial and academic facilities.