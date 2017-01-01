Geek Architects offers architectural design services, interior architecture services, building modelling information systems through 3d modelling (Archicad/Revit), digital rendering services, research and feasibility studies.
We are trained to work on projects here in the Philippines and Abu dhabi, featuring residential, commercial malls in NCR & Cebu, subdivision and housing planning, urban design and renewal, master development plans and interior renovation of retail shops and boutiques.
- Services
- Architecture, Interior Design, and Design and Build
- Service areas
- Design Consultancy (world wide); Design-Sign&Seal-Build (Philippines)
- Taguig
- Taguig City
- Metro Manila
- Philippines
- Abu Dhabi—United Arab Emirates
- Company awards
- Rome, Italy National Congress Research Paper Finalist, title: Man vs. Flood
- 2nd Place UIA-UAP Joint Design Competition for Emergency Disaster Facilities, Entry PH 911+
- Address
-
1234 Abu Dhabi—United Arab Emirates
United Arab Emirates
+971-86490075 www.geekarchitects.net