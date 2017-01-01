Your browser is out-of-date.

Geek Architects
Architects in Abu Dhabi—United Arab Emirates
Reviews (1)
    Espasyo Learning & Recreation Hub
    Hair + Bar salon
    Architect's Museum
    House by the Lake

    Geek Architects offers architectural design services, interior architecture services, building modelling information systems through 3d modelling (Archicad/Revit), digital rendering services, research and feasibility studies. 

    We are trained to work on projects here in the Philippines and Abu dhabi, featuring residential, commercial malls in NCR & Cebu, subdivision and housing planning, urban design and renewal, master development plans and interior renovation of retail shops and boutiques.

    Services
    Architecture, Interior Design, and Design and Build
    Service areas
    • Design Consultancy (world wide); Design-Sign&Seal-Build (Philippines)
    • Taguig
    • Taguig City
    • Metro Manila
    • Philippines
    • Abu Dhabi—United Arab Emirates
    Company awards
    • Rome, Italy National Congress Research Paper Finalist, title: Man vs. Flood
    • 2nd Place UIA-UAP Joint Design Competition for Emergency Disaster Facilities, Entry PH 911+
    Address
    1234 Abu Dhabi—United Arab Emirates
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-86490075 www.geekarchitects.net

    Reviews

    Kvyn Butel Kvyn Butel
    Great work!
    over 4 years ago
    Project date: November 2017
