Garra+Punzal Architects is an architectural and Interior consulting Professionals located in Quezon City and Mangatarem, Pangasinan; G+P Architects provide expanded architectural design knowledge and technical skills as well, they are committed to making buildings of understated dignity, and expressed through the play of light upon the natural beauty of available materials. G+P Architects believe that every structure is best when express their purpose and interact with the surrounding itself.