Every OFW has a dream. Sacrifices have to be made in order for us to make that dream a reality for our family.

That’s why Filinvest International is here.

Every OFW is the reason for our being. We are committed to helping you and your family fulfill that dream. We are here to give you every opportunity so that your hard-earned money works for your family’s future.

Here in Filinvest "We build Filipino dream"