Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Filinvest International
Real Estate Agents in Dubai
Overview 0Projects (0) 2Ideabooks (2)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    Every OFW has a dream. Sacrifices have to be made in order for us to make that dream a reality for our family.
    That’s why Filinvest International is here. 

    Every OFW is the reason for our being. We are committed to helping you and your family fulfill that dream. We are here to give you every opportunity so that your hard-earned money works for your family’s future.

    Here in Filinvest "We build Filipino dream"

    Services
    Mid/High Rise Condo and House and Lot
    Service areas
    Dubai UAE
    Company awards
    BCI Asia Award
    Address
    Al Ayay St. Al Manara
    1000000347 Dubai
    United Arab Emirates
    +971-507581464 www.filinvest.com
    Legal disclosure

    We Build The Filipino Dream

    Inspiring Possibilities

      Add SEO element