Marilen Styles
Interior Designers & Decorators in Makati
Reviews
    Singapore 3 Bedroom Online Interior Design Project
    Catya
    Elena
    KASA

    Marilen Faustino Montenegro is a blogger and an interior stylist based in Manila and  Hong Kong.  She has completed numerous residential and commercial projects in her 10 years of practice. She is also a model and TV host in the Philippines.  Follow her on Instagram @marilenstyles | Twitter @marilenmonte  And visit her interior design and lifestyle blog at www.marilenstyles.com  for inspiration on design and home.

    Services
    • interior styling
    • interior design
    • residential design
    • commercial design
    • online decorating
    • product styling
    • digital content creation
    Service areas
    Makati
    Company awards
    Amara Interior Blog Awards nominee
    Address
    1101 One Salcedo Place
    00 Makati
    Philippines
    +63-9209665644 www.marilenstyles.com
