Harold O. Mariano, Jr is the person behind G U H I T. He is a licensed and registered Architect who has a diversified experience in both Architecture and Interior Design. He received training from well-oriented firms that shaped his design philosophy and work ethics. Dedicated in giving satisfaction to his clients, he strongly believes that a successful design is attributed to a person's creativity, technical experience, attention to details, and professionalism.
- Services
- 3D Visualization, Architectural Design, and Interior Design
- Service areas
- Metro Manila and Rizal
- Address
-
Durian St.
1900 Cainta, Rizal
Philippines
+63-9176809295
Design should never say "Look at me." It should always say "Look at this." - David Craib