Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Joseph Bawar
Other Businesses in Manila
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Design ideas using vintage pieces and flea-market finds, Joseph Bawar Joseph Bawar Living room
    Design ideas using vintage pieces and flea-market finds, Joseph Bawar Joseph Bawar Living room
    Design ideas using vintage pieces and flea-market finds, Joseph Bawar Joseph Bawar Eclectic style garden
    +3
    Design ideas using vintage pieces and flea-market finds
    Service areas
    Bulacan and Manila
    Address
    3022 Manila
    Philippines
      Add SEO element