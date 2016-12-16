How to bring that bohemian-chic vibe into your home

The bohemian style remains one of the most popular interior design approaches to date. And, for good reason. With its eclectic mix of influences, from the hippie '70s era to the bustling streets of Marrakech (or somewhere a little closer to home, Malate), this style beloved by intellectuals and creative types presents an air of nonchalance without forsaking the soul, warmth, and comfort of one's space. So, if you've always wanted to capture that spirited boho-chic sense at home, here are some tips and visual inspirations to get you started: