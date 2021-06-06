15 Brilliant Ideas to Mix Styles: Spice up the Décor of your Modern Home

The embrace of the Mediterranean style makes it one of the most popular choices for architecture and home décor, even in modern homes. The delicate blend of luxury and comfort brings the feeling of Spanish, Greek, and Italian architecture—a perfect match for the warm weather. The aesthetically pleasing style is deeply inspired by European sophistication with a restrained touch of rustic décor and earthy tones. However, you don't need a full makeover to bring a Mediterranean touch to your home. You can actually make it more interesting by adding other styles and references to the mix. Check out this amazing selection of ideas by professional designers that created a quite modern approach to build up a homey stylish décor. Have a look!